Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Marcela Montero, Director, Indy Chamber Hispanic Business Council
- Strengthening Hispanic Businesses
- Ryan Henderson, Digital Transformation, Chief Innovation Officer, Conexus Indiana
- Laura Miller, VP Communications, Conexus Indiana
- “The Art of Modern Manufacturing: Views through a different lens”
- Jane King
- Find out what’s happening this week at the NASDAQ that affects Indiana Business
- Courtney Kincaid, President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society
- Mergers and Acquisitions, what every small business needs to know.
- Mike Salinas, NHRA Top Fuel Dragster and Hispanic Business Owner of Scrappers Racing
- Leadership and the family business
- Greg Wray, Owner Slim Chickens
- Al Cabrera, the largest Hispanic Burger King Franchisee is expanding their portfolio with a new line, and it has opened in Indianapolis.
- Paula Davis, owner of Blooms & Petals Florist & Events
- How a small business owner, body builder and cancer survivor is giving back.