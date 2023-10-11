Search
Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, October 15, 2023

by: Peggy McClelland
  • Marcela Montero, Director, Indy Chamber Hispanic Business Council
    • Strengthening Hispanic Businesses
  • Ryan Henderson, Digital Transformation, Chief Innovation Officer, Conexus Indiana
  • Laura Miller, VP Communications, Conexus Indiana
    • “The Art of Modern Manufacturing: Views through a different lens”
  • Jane King
    • Find out what’s happening this week at the NASDAQ that affects Indiana Business
  • Courtney Kincaid, President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society
    • Mergers and Acquisitions, what every small business needs to know.
  • Mike Salinas, NHRA Top Fuel Dragster and Hispanic Business Owner of Scrappers Racing
    • Leadership and the family business
  • Greg Wray, Owner Slim Chickens
    • Al Cabrera, the largest Hispanic Burger King Franchisee is expanding their portfolio with a new line, and it has opened in Indianapolis.
  • Paula Davis, owner of Blooms & Petals Florist & Events
    • How a small business owner, body builder and cancer survivor is giving back.

