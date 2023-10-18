Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Andrea Liebross, Author of “She Thinks Big: The Entrepreneurial Woman’s Guide to Moving Past the Messy Middle and into the Extraordinary”
- How to identifying what is holding you back from success
- Russell Mumper, Vice President for Research, Indiana University
- Find out what IU’s historic $111 million investment in high-tech and national defense will mean to the Indiana economy
- Deb Hallberg, Executive Director of the Indiana Conference for Women
- Who you can meet at the largest professional development conference in the Midwest.
- Kimberlee Ray, Treasury Management Officer, Fifth Third Bank
- What Cybersecurity means to your business
- Rupal Thanawala, President, Asian American Alliance
- Leadership tips from the “A Seat at the Table” series
- Fabio De LaCruz, Sojos Capital
- Meet the visionary behind the master plan to revitalize the Lafayette Square neighborhood
- Isaac & Cynthia Wilson, owners Kountry Kitchen
- The Grand Re-opening of the beloved Kountry Kitchen soul food restaurant