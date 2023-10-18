Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, October 22, 2023

by: Peggy McClelland
Posted: / Updated:

  • Andrea Liebross, Author of “She Thinks Big: The Entrepreneurial Woman’s Guide to Moving Past the Messy Middle and into the Extraordinary”
    • How to identifying what is holding you back from success
  • Russell Mumper, Vice President for Research, Indiana University
    • Find out what IU’s historic $111 million investment in high-tech and national defense will mean to the Indiana economy
  • Deb Hallberg, Executive Director of the Indiana Conference for Women
    • Who you can meet at the largest professional development conference in the Midwest.
  • Kimberlee Ray, Treasury Management Officer, Fifth Third Bank
    • What Cybersecurity means to your business
  • Rupal Thanawala, President, Asian American Alliance
    • Leadership tips from the “A Seat at the Table” series
  • Fabio De LaCruz, Sojos Capital
    • Meet the visionary behind the master plan to revitalize the Lafayette Square neighborhood
  • Isaac & Cynthia Wilson, owners Kountry Kitchen
    • The Grand Re-opening of the beloved Kountry Kitchen soul food restaurant

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Slim Chickens set to open...
Industry Focus /
Courtney Kincaid explores the significance...
Accounting & Bookkeeping /
16 Tech’s “Art of Modern...
Access to Capital /
Marcela Montero’s Heritage: Inspiring Indy’s...
Getting Started /
Coming up on the next...
BEO Show /
Indy Fresh Market entrepreneurs transform...
Success Stories /
Kristi Burkhart of CASY sheds...
Running Your Business Day to Day /
Kimberlee Ray of Fifth Third...
BEO Show /