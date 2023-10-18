Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, October 22, 2023

Andrea Liebross, Author of “She Thinks Big: The Entrepreneurial Woman’s Guide to Moving Past the Messy Middle and into the Extraordinary” How to identifying what is holding you back from success

Russell Mumper, Vice President for Research, Indiana University Find out what IU’s historic $111 million investment in high-tech and national defense will mean to the Indiana economy

Deb Hallberg, Executive Director of the Indiana Conference for Women Who you can meet at the largest professional development conference in the Midwest.

Kimberlee Ray, Treasury Management Officer, Fifth Third Bank What Cybersecurity means to your business

Rupal Thanawala, President, Asian American Alliance Leadership tips from the “A Seat at the Table” series

Fabio De LaCruz, Sojos Capital Meet the visionary behind the master plan to revitalize the Lafayette Square neighborhood

Isaac & Cynthia Wilson, owners Kountry Kitchen The Grand Re-opening of the beloved Kountry Kitchen soul food restaurant

