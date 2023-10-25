Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, October 29, 2023

Doneisha Posey, co-Founder Indianapolis Women’s Equity Brunch (WE Brunch Indy) Details on their November 5 event, Women Building Generational Wealth

Al Carroll, president of IndyHub Shape (Y)OUR Future Summit coming November 14.

Kristian Little Strickland, President, Madam Walker Legacy Center The Madam Walker Memorial Way

Ty Shea, CFO, Circle City Broadcasting Handling Reviews and Raises

Dr. Brad Miller, podcaster PODINDY, Podcast Conference comes to Indy

Tim League, founder of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Theirfirst Indiana location is part of the new masterplan for the city’s northwest side.

Drew Blair interviews Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General His new book: “Crisis and Chaos: Lessons from the Front Lines of the War Against COVID-19”

