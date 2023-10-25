Search
Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, October 29, 2023

by: Peggy McClelland
  • Doneisha Posey, co-Founder Indianapolis Women’s Equity Brunch (WE Brunch Indy)
    • Details on their November 5 event, Women Building Generational Wealth  
  • Al Carroll, president of IndyHub
    • Shape (Y)OUR Future Summit coming November 14.
  • Kristian Little Strickland, President, Madam Walker Legacy Center
    • The Madam Walker Memorial Way
  • Ty Shea, CFO, Circle City Broadcasting
    • Handling Reviews and Raises
  • Dr. Brad Miller, podcaster
    • PODINDY, Podcast Conference comes to Indy
  • Tim League, founder of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
    • Theirfirst Indiana location is part of the new masterplan for the city’s northwest side. 
  • Drew Blair interviews Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General
    • His new book: “Crisis and Chaos: Lessons from the Front Lines of the War Against COVID-19”

