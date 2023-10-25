Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Doneisha Posey, co-Founder Indianapolis Women’s Equity Brunch (WE Brunch Indy)
- Details on their November 5 event, Women Building Generational Wealth
- Al Carroll, president of IndyHub
- Shape (Y)OUR Future Summit coming November 14.
- Kristian Little Strickland, President, Madam Walker Legacy Center
- The Madam Walker Memorial Way
- Ty Shea, CFO, Circle City Broadcasting
- Handling Reviews and Raises
- Dr. Brad Miller, podcaster
- PODINDY, Podcast Conference comes to Indy
- Tim League, founder of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
- Theirfirst Indiana location is part of the new masterplan for the city’s northwest side.
- Drew Blair interviews Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General
- His new book: “Crisis and Chaos: Lessons from the Front Lines of the War Against COVID-19”