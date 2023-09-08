Search
Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, September 10, 2023

by: Peggy McClelland
  • Armando Perez, CEO/Owner, Hoosier Security
    • We congratulate this month’s XBE-certified Vendor of the month
  • Christopher Day, CEO, Elevate Ventures
    • RALLY wrap up for a successful event
  • Emil Ekiyor, Founder & CEO INNOPower
  • Alice Watson, President & CEO Indiana Black Expo
    • The Circle City Classic – Football and much more
  • Jane King
    • The latest stock market news
  • Jason Walker, co-founder of Thrive HR Consulting
    • How the integration of AI and ATS tools in the interview process is shaping the future of recruitment
  • Bob Vitoux, President/CEO OrthoWorx
    • Discover the story that made Warsaw, Indiana the Orthopedic Capital of the World
  • Theresa Reno-Weber, COO & President GoodMaps,
    • A talk with one of the RALLY Pitch competition winners

