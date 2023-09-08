Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Armando Perez, CEO/Owner, Hoosier Security
- We congratulate this month’s XBE-certified Vendor of the month
- Christopher Day, CEO, Elevate Ventures
- RALLY wrap up for a successful event
- Emil Ekiyor, Founder & CEO INNOPower
- Alice Watson, President & CEO Indiana Black Expo
- The Circle City Classic – Football and much more
- Jane King
- The latest stock market news
- Jason Walker, co-founder of Thrive HR Consulting
- How the integration of AI and ATS tools in the interview process is shaping the future of recruitment
- Bob Vitoux, President/CEO OrthoWorx
- Discover the story that made Warsaw, Indiana the Orthopedic Capital of the World
- Theresa Reno-Weber, COO & President GoodMaps,
- A talk with one of the RALLY Pitch competition winners