Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, September 10, 2023

Armando Perez, CEO/Owner, Hoosier Security We congratulate this month’s XBE-certified Vendor of the month

Christopher Day, CEO, Elevate Ventures RALLY wrap up for a successful event

Emil Ekiyor, Founder & CEO INNOPower

Alice Watson, President & CEO Indiana Black Expo The Circle City Classic – Football and much more

Jane King The latest stock market news

Jason Walker, co-founder of Thrive HR Consulting How the integration of AI and ATS tools in the interview process is shaping the future of recruitment

Bob Vitoux, President/CEO OrthoWorx Discover the story that made Warsaw, Indiana the Orthopedic Capital of the World

Theresa Reno-Weber, COO & President GoodMaps, A talk with one of the RALLY Pitch competition winners

