Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, September 17, 2023

by: Peggy McClelland
  • Kadeesha & Antoine Wiggins, Founders of Burgeezy
    • Visit Indy’s first black-owned plant-based burger restaurant  
  • Terry Goodin, USDA Rural Development Indiana State Director
    • USDA Rural Development’s $14 Million Rural Energy for America Program investment in Indiana
  • Camike Jones, new Editor-in-Chief, Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper
    • How you can nominate the next Champions of Diversity
  • Courtney Kincaid, President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society
    • The importance of good payroll management
  • Katie Daniels, Program Manager of BY Roads Program, INDOT
  • Billy Quinn, BY Roads program graduate
    • INDOT BY Roads Training program
  • Polina Osherov, founder and creative director, PATTERN
  • Laquisha “Que” Wimberly, entrepreneur and former owner, The Missing Brick
    • Her journey as an entrepreneur, pizzeria, and her next chapter

