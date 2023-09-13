Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Kadeesha & Antoine Wiggins, Founders of Burgeezy
- Visit Indy’s first black-owned plant-based burger restaurant
- Terry Goodin, USDA Rural Development Indiana State Director
- USDA Rural Development’s $14 Million Rural Energy for America Program investment in Indiana
- Camike Jones, new Editor-in-Chief, Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper
- How you can nominate the next Champions of Diversity
- Courtney Kincaid, President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society
- The importance of good payroll management
- Katie Daniels, Program Manager of BY Roads Program, INDOT
- Billy Quinn, BY Roads program graduate
- INDOT BY Roads Training program
- Polina Osherov, founder and creative director, PATTERN
- Creative Crossroads: Indiana’s Creative Economy Summit
- Laquisha “Que” Wimberly, entrepreneur and former owner, The Missing Brick
- Her journey as an entrepreneur, pizzeria, and her next chapter