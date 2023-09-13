Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, September 17, 2023

Kadeesha & Antoine Wiggins, Founders of Burgeezy Visit Indy’s first black-owned plant-based burger restaurant

Terry Goodin, USDA Rural Development Indiana State Director USDA Rural Development’s $14 Million Rural Energy for America Program investment in Indiana

Camike Jones, new Editor-in-Chief, Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper How you can nominate the next Champions of Diversity

Courtney Kincaid, President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society The importance of good payroll management

Katie Daniels, Program Manager of BY Roads Program, INDOT

Billy Quinn, BY Roads program graduate INDOT BY Roads Training program

Polina Osherov, founder and creative director, PATTERN Creative Crossroads: Indiana’s Creative Economy Summit

Laquisha “Que” Wimberly, entrepreneur and former owner, The Missing Brick Her journey as an entrepreneur, pizzeria, and her next chapter

