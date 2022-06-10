BEO Show

Common financial mistakes for small business owners to avoid

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Proper accounting and bookkeeping is a very important part of any new business. Matthew Murphy III, Founder of Emboss Partners, talks about the importance of keeping your finances on track, and common mistakes to avoid.

Murphy says he thinks that many businesses don’t understand how important it is for the financial side of the house to be prominent, in terms of the ongoing operational balance that a business needs.

He highlights important financial processes to pay attention to, like accounts receivable and consulting a financial advisor for your business.

You can learn more about Matthew Murphy and connect with Emboss Partners here.

This information is presented by Matthew Murphy III.  

