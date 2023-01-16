BEO Show

Consistent Care Transit LLC wins Certified Vendor of the Month

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

The Certified Vendor of the Month program, a joint venture between the Office of the Mayor of Indianapolis and the Office of Minority and Women Business Development, shines a light on outstanding businesses in our community.

Consistent Care Transit LLC was chosen as January’s Certified Vendor of the Month. The company is a minority and woman owned business that helps seniors or others who have difficulty living on their own with daily activities, transportation and 24 hour care.

Renee Coleman, CEO of Consistent Care Transit LLC, said it is an honor to win the award and it has created many opportunities for the company.

Find more information about Consistent Care Transit here.

This content is made possible by the Indiana Small Business Development Center.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Where and when to look for the “Green Comet” in central Indiana

Weather Stories /

Beech Grove man arrested after video shows toddler with handgun

Crime Watch 8 /

Walgreens removes online purchasing limits for children’s fever medications

National /

Newsom asks Californians to stay vigilant about more storms

National /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.