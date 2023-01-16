BEO Show

Consistent Care Transit LLC wins Certified Vendor of the Month

The Certified Vendor of the Month program, a joint venture between the Office of the Mayor of Indianapolis and the Office of Minority and Women Business Development, shines a light on outstanding businesses in our community.

Consistent Care Transit LLC was chosen as January’s Certified Vendor of the Month. The company is a minority and woman owned business that helps seniors or others who have difficulty living on their own with daily activities, transportation and 24 hour care.

Renee Coleman, CEO of Consistent Care Transit LLC, said it is an honor to win the award and it has created many opportunities for the company.

Find more information about Consistent Care Transit here.

This content is made possible by the Indiana Small Business Development Center.