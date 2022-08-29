BEO Show

Crew Carwash’s Sally Grant shares her family’s entrepreneurial journey

Sally Grant, Executive Vice President of Crew Carwash, shared her family’s entrepreneurial journey in today’s “Success Story” segment.

Grant’s grandfather Joe started the carwash in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1948. Her father grew the business throughout the state of Indiana, and now Grant considers herself a third-generation steward of the business.

Grant said that Crew Carwash wants to stay true to what has made them successful, and that’s being known as not the biggest carwash, but the one with the best customer experience and the best team member experience.

