Crisis strategy is an essential part of a business plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Deana Haworth, COO of Hirons, explores some of the potential dangers that small business owners may face in today’s “Running your Business day-to-day” segment. She says that creating a crisis strategy is a very important part of a business plan.

Hirons frequently works with businesses on their crisis strategy and crisis communication. While you may have a broader incident response strategy, but Haworth recommends that business owners look specifically at what they plan to do if a crisis occurs. Some of the questions she asks to help create a plan are:

What if your business burns to the ground?

What if an employee makes a bad decision?

What happens if you’re dealing with embezzlement or other bad business practices?

What if social media turns on you or spreads false information?

Haworth recommends an issue management approach to help a business prepare for any of these instances. This means fleshing out 3 to 5 scenarios that are likely to hit the company, and craft a strategy for your response and messaging.

You can learn more about Hirons here.

This information is presented by Deana Haworth.