Crisis strategy is an essential part of a business plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Deana Haworth, COO of Hirons, explores some of the potential dangers that small business owners may face in today’s “Running your Business day-to-day” segment. She says that creating a crisis strategy is a very important part of a business plan.
Hirons frequently works with businesses on their crisis strategy and crisis communication. While you may have a broader incident response strategy, but Haworth recommends that business owners look specifically at what they plan to do if a crisis occurs. Some of the questions she asks to help create a plan are:
- What if your business burns to the ground?
- What if an employee makes a bad decision?
- What happens if you’re dealing with embezzlement or other bad business practices?
- What if social media turns on you or spreads false information?
Haworth recommends an issue management approach to help a business prepare for any of these instances. This means fleshing out 3 to 5 scenarios that are likely to hit the company, and craft a strategy for your response and messaging.
This information is presented by Deana Haworth.