Cummins Eyes Zero Diesel Emissions by 20250

Looking toward the future, Cummins Inc. is focused on reaching zero emissions from diesel fuel by 2050.

Faith Mbabazi, a general manager for Cummins Engine Components, says the Destination Zero program asks the question, “What is the world without diesel?” She says the Columbus, Indiana-based company is researching the use of fuel cells, hydrogen, and battery electric to eventually replace diesel fuel in its engines and components.

Mbabazi says Cummins is looking forward to a zero-emissions future where it continues to provide power to the world. She says it’s a pivotal time for the company. “This is a perfect time for us to be talking about innovation.”

In the search for efficient and alternative fuel sources, Mbabazi says Cummins is looking to use AI to find a solution. She says the company is moving fast in researching AI and how it can be implemented. “At Cummins, AI will be at every facet of our business.”

Mbabazi also praised the work being done in Indiana by colleges and universities. She says the institutions also provide a talent pool of smart workers who can help find solutions. “As Indiana continues to invest in education, we become the beneficiaries of that.”