Customer Service Awards Coming to Indy

A local organization is hosting an awards ceremony to honor businesses that show excellence in customer service.

Jennica Anderson, the Founder and CEO of S.E.A. Leaders Training Institute, says the 2024 S.E.A. Leader Awards will also highlight the efforts of workers in the area who excel at customer service and leadership.

Anderson says she started the S.E.A Leaders Training Institute to work with young adults to prepare them for entry-level management positions. She says the program teaches communication skills, emotional intelligence, and leadership development.

Customer service is crucial to any business, and according to Anderson, it’s so important that it should be part of your business plan. She says it impacts the bottom line. “Strong customer service helps build loyal client bases, create long-term relationships, and foster organic growth.”

Anderson says being nice to your customers is only the start of building a winning customer experience. What’s really important is creating a complete customer journey.

The award ceremony will recognize small businesses across a multitude of industries with designations that include Best in Customer Service, Best in Customer Experience, Best in Vendor Event Host Experience, and more.

The 2024 S.E.A Leader Awards will be held on December 7th and will also serve as a fundraiser for TeenWorks of Marion County and Delaware County. To learn more, visit www.sealeadersinc.com/events-1.