Cyber Criminals Continue to Target Small Businesses

According to a new forecast from Google Cloud, online scammers are preparing for a busy 2025.

Charles Carmakal, the Mandiant Consulting CTO, says the Google Cloud forecast is filled with warnings about familiar and new scams. He says that looking back at the past year of threats and scams, Google Cloud can see what’s coming ahead.

Carmakal says criminals will continue targeting organizations with ransomware. They’ll use the software to steal data and extort business owners. “It is a very scary thing for organizations.”

While companies are getting better at backing up systems and deploying advanced security technology, Carmakal says business owners and employees should stay alert. He suggests having a team of advisors to help defend against attacks and find solutions.

In addition, Carmakal says geopolitical tensions could lead to attacks from other nations, and many small businesses can get caught in the crossfire.

With the rise of AI, Carmakal says scammers will use the technology to create deepfake videos and audio to exploit business owners. He also says technology can help identify threats and deepfakes. “AI is helping us get a lot better at defending our networks and our people.”

Carmakal says it’s important not to feel helpless when stopping an attack. “We’re doing a lot of the right things to defend our environment.” He recommends using unique passwords, two-factor identification, anti-virus software, and firewalls.