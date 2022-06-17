BEO Show

Cybersecurity tactics to protect your business from spam attacks

It has recently become clear that hackers can bring your business to a screeching halt in an instant. Roosevelt Smith, Chief Technology Officer at WISH-TV and Circulus Digital Media, spoke with us about the importance of cybersecurity to a business.

Oftentimes entrepreneurs want to grow their business as fast as possible, but they forget that there are people out there who want to take advantage of you. Smith recommends looking out specifically for phishing emails and scams that wants to take your money. Building a strong verification process can help you take caution with these cybersecurity issues.

Doing research on companies and individuals can protect your business from any unwanted attacks as well. This also applies to social media, and Smith recommends to be aware of fake profiles and spam attacks.

For more information, watch the video above.