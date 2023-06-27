Search
D.P.W. Diversity Outreach Event

by: Paris Himes
Posted: / Updated:

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is hosting its first diversity outreach. They aim to help share upcoming opportunities with disabled, women, and veteran-owned businesses.

The D.P.W. Diversity Outreach Event is on Thursday, June 29th.

The event will promote minority small-owned Indianapolis businesses. D.P.W. project managers and engineering staff will attend the event to answer questions and give a brief presentation about business opportunities.

For more information on this inclusive event, visit beoshow.com.

