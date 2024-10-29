Day of the Dead Event Coming to Indiana Statehouse

A local photographer is helping showcase Mexican culture in downtown Indianapolis.

Antonio Chapital, the owner of Chapital Photography, is helping organize a Mecaci Day of the Dead event at the Indiana Statehouse. Chapital, who also lends his services to local nonprofits, says the event is meant to help reinforce Mexican culture for Mexicans living in Indiana.

In particular, Chapital says many young Mexican immigrants can have a hard time finding their identity when living in America, and he wants the Dia de los Muertos event to be a way to bring a “little piece of Mexico to Indiana.”

Chapital says the holiday has a long history in Mexico, and its roots reach back to pre-Spanish colonial times. He says the event will feature displays including a flower carpet, an altar, art, and a section where community members can bring photos of deceased loved ones to be displayed. Chapital says of the Indiana Statehouse hosting the event, “This is a perfect place.”