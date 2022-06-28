BEO Show

Deana Haworth’s outstanding advertising career at Hirons

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) Deana Haworth, COO of Hirons, is a 20-year veteran of the advertising industry. She’s a shining example of how hard work and dedication can help you grow within a company.

Her path through Hirons has been, as she puts it, interesting! She found this career through a college internship and connected with Hirons through a high school friend.

Haworth said she found herself at the right place at the right time with the right skillset. She’s even had the same boss, Hirons President Dr. James Parham, for 22 years.

She appreciates how Hirons works on different projects everyday and makes a significant impact through campaigns.

