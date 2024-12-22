December Indiana Economic Update

Indiana business owners and investors had a solid 2024.

Jane King, a NASDAQ Analyst, says 2024 was a banner year for the stock market and investors. She says markets are on track to post a yearly gain of more than 20%. Drug maker Eli Lilly and Company saw massive profits this year thanks to its new diabetics and weight loss drug, Zepbound.

Security company Securitas announced it will expand its operations in northern Indiana by adding 170 new security professionals in New Carlisle by the end of the year.

In contrast, November was the fourth consecutive month the Indiana government took in less revenue than projected. The Indiana State Budget Agency announced a $6.3 million shortfall.

The University of Indianapolis is looking to help with Indiana’s shortage of special education teachers. It was announced that emergency teaching permits would be handed out to college students working towards gaining full licenses.

Looking ahead to 2025, King says to expect more mergers and acquisitions as the new administration in Washington, D.C., loosens restrictions. She also says fewer regulations in the crypto currency market could lead to growth.