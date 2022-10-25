BEO Show

Diverse trends are emerging in the Indiana real estate industry

Kelli Ibanez, Broker / Partner at Libertad Real Estate Brokerage, LLC, Joined us to discuss the real estate industry in Indiana. Libertad Real Estate is a firm that specializes in companies and people that require multilingual representation.

Ibanez said the real estate industry is seeing more “mom and pop” startup companies flourishing. She discussed the positive impact that these diverse business owners have had on the community.

To find out more information about Libertad Real Estate, click here.