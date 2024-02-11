Diversity in Leadership Program Creates Pipeline of New Minority Business Leaders

A local organization is working to move Central Indiana forward by creating a pipeline of highly qualified minority and women business leaders.

The Diversity in Leadership program is a seven-month course that covers a variety of topics that are critical to success in business. Participants learn about executive mindset, data analytics, organizational strategy, leading change, accounting, finance, and leadership communication. These are all vital areas to master if one wishes to move up the corporate ladder.

During their time with Diversity in Leadership, each participant is paired with an executive coach, providing personalized guidance throughout the program. At its core, the program empowers individuals to pursue and excel in executive-level positions.

Founded in 2021 by Dr. Leon Jackson, the Diversity in Leadership program recently celebrated a group of graduating participants in Ohio. When recently interviewed by the BE&O show, Dr. Jackson took a moment to thank the community leaders who have supported the program since it started:

“I’m completely humbled and appreciative of the support that I get from my family, from my wife, from the community. And I’d love to acknowledge CICF and Dr. Esters and the role that he’s played in helping the program grow and be sustainable.

Pam Ross, the CICP, and all the sponsors who make it a point to make sure that folks in the community have access to this type of opportunity. The Mind Trust, RISE Indy CEO Jasmine Shaheed Young, and 16 Tech Emily Krueger.

Thank you to the universities who make it a point to have us and support us and companies like Republic Airways and Jimmy McMillan at IMS. Also to Vop Osili for his mentorship.”Nominations are now open for cohort seven which will begin later this summer. For more information and to submit nominations, visit https://www.changeatthetop.com/apply.