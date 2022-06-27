BEO Show

Do entrepreneurs need to invest in their technical skills?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) Scott Jones, Founder and President of Eleven Fifty Academy, joined us today to discuss the importance of technical skills in new businesses.

“There are a lot of entrepreneurs who are trying to get into business, and they have a brilliant idea, but most of those ideas are either enabled by or disabled by a knowledge of tech,” Jones said.

Jones says that while all entrepreneurs may not need to have an extensive knowledge of technology, if they want to hire and manage a team who conducts the tech work, they should at least understand the information.

