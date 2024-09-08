Dr. Toby Malichi Plays Key Role in RALLY Tech Conference

After a 42-year career, Dr. Toby Malichi still welcomes visitors to Indianapolis.

Dr. Malichi, who chaired the hosting committee for the recent RALLY Innovation Conference, says the event was a huge success and was thrilled with the response from global visitors who came to Indy.

Dr. Malichi says he took an active role in helping organize the conference because he wanted to ensure more equitable outcomes for minority business owners. Even after more than four decades in the industry, he says, “The passion is still there.”

One of the major successes of the RALLY tech conference was its ability to bring stakeholders from diverse backgrounds together to discuss issues and make deals. “I couldn’t be more pleased,” he said.

Dr. Malichi says guests from around the world who visited Indianapolis were “very impressed” with the Circle City, and many discussed bringing their companies here to expand.