Eddie Gill Goes from Basketball Star to Investor

Pacers veteran Eddie Gill was a keynote speaker at last week’s RALLY conference.

During his speech at the tech conference, Gill encouraged young entrepreneurs to foster their lines of communication and ensure that their personal goals are in sync with their professional goals. He also talked to event attendees about starting their businesses and scaling them to meet demand.

In addition, Gill wants to ensure that entrepreneurs of color with great ideas can access capital and grow their businesses as needed.

Gill says he considered a career in finance since his days as an NBA player, and he provides resources and education to entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Gill told entrepreneurs to lean into what they love and never be afraid to provide value to their community.