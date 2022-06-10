BEO Show

Effective physical work environments encourage entrepreneurial collaboration and growth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are many things to consider when starting a business, and one of those is how you will handle the day-to-day operation of running your business. Emil Ekiyor, Founder of InnoPower Indy, explains the importance of an effective physical work environment even on a small budget.

For example, COhatch is a coworking space designed for entrepreneurs to come together, without having to pay the overhead costs of an office or building space. Business owners from the same community can come together to share ideas and resources in this unique space.

This space was created to be sustainable and accessible to the people who need it most. It encourages entrepreneurship by fostering collaboration, growth, and mutual support.

