Eli Lilly & Company releases milestones on their Racial Justice Commitment

by: Meghan Stratton
In 2020, Eli Lilly & Company launched a Racial Justice Commitment, a five-year plan that aims to drive change across five areas: internal people development, health equity, social impact, diversity partners and family sustaining jobs. 

Last week at a Pledge for Progress event, the company announced milestones it has reached since that launch. We spoke with Terry Morris, Associate Vice President of Racial Justice at Eli Lilly & Company about the company’s commitment.

To learn more about the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts, click here.

