Entrepreneurs Competing for $25,0000 at PitchFeast

PitchFeast is a competition where Black entrepreneurs can win up to $25,000 for their small business.

During the upcoming event on September 30th, 10 minority business owners will compete to showcase their business or startup to a group of investors. Investments are awarded in the form of low-interest loans: $25,000 for the first prize, $15,000 for the second prize, and $10,000 for the third prize. A fourth prize of $5,000 will be given to the “audience’s choice.”

PitchFeast says winners are selected based on community impact, business strategy, and creative merit and will have access to other wrap-around services to support entrepreneurs.

Domini Martin Urban, the founder and CEO of Blüm Relocation Technologies, says the $25,000 she won at the 2022 PitchFeast competition allowed her to grow her business significantly. “It allowed me to put money into the development of the product.” She also hired a developer.

Urban, whose business is software that helps people and corporations relocate, says she enjoyed the community aspect of PitchFeast and encourages entrepreneurs to “take a chance on yourself.”

The deadline to compete in the upcoming PitchFeast is closed, but community members and business owners can still attend for free, vote for the audience choice category, and apply to pitch at next year’s competition.

To learn more, visit www.pitchfeast.org.