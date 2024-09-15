Search
Eskenazi Health Launches Spanish Version of Life Balance Program   

2024-09-15 – BE&O RYB

by: Chris Wakefield
To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Eskenazi Health is launching a Spanish-language version of its Life Balances program. 

Dr. Diana Morales says many factors affect a patient’s health outside of medication and seeing a doctor regularly. She says things like life stress, financial insecurity, and anxiety are all contributing factors to preventing someone from “becoming the healthiest versions of themselves.” 

Dr. Tedd Grain says as Eskenazi Health continues to see a more diverse base of customers, language can often be a barrier to accessing health care and maintaining a healthy life balance.

Dr. Grain says the Life Balance program will help patients from different backgrounds learn about proper nutrition, manage stress, and learn about financial health.  

Dr. Morales says having someone you identify with in a hospital is critical and the free Life Balance program is a relaxed environment where patients and staff can learn together. 

To learn more about the Eskenazi Health Life Balance program, visit www.eskenazihealth.edu

