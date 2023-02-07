BEO Show

Exploring cloud-based accounting systems for small businesses

In order to properly grow a small business, the business owner likely needs to put all of their efforts towards growth opportunities. Ty Shea, Chief Financial Officer for Circle City Broadcasting, recommends that business owners outsource their accounting and bookkeeping to keep the business on track.

Whether it’s hiring a third party provider or bringing on a new team member, having a dedicated person to complete the business accounting can help the business owner focus on running the business. Shea discussed the plethora of cloud-based solutions available to small businesses and the benefits of having your data backed up. For more information watch the video above.