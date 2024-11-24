Faith-Focused College Alternative Program Helps Students Succeed

Vertical Immersive is a faith-focused college alternative program that helps students discover their potential and true calling.

Brian Wheeler, the President and Chief Visionary Officer of Vertical Immersive, says the program is an immersive learning environment where students learn about careers in sales, marketing, entrepreneurship, digital storytelling, and more.

Students enjoy paid work experience at Vertical Studios or an external organization in their area of interest. They graduate with a resume boasting real-world work experience and a portfolio to prove it.

Wheeler says current students are focusing on using AI in the workplace. “We like to be at the edge of technology.” He says they are using technology to learn about storytelling communication.

In addition, Vertical Immersive students focus on careers in entrepreneurship. Wheeler says, “We believe that the entrepreneurs of tomorrow are here today.” He wants younger students to tap into their creativity. This is accomplished by putting students on leadership development tracks and following through with on-the-job experience.

Wheeler says today’s employers want students who are ready for hard work, can do hard tasks, and are self-starters without having their hands held at the workplace. That’s why, according to Wheeler, a big focus of the program is building soft skills and improving communication skills.