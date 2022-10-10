BEO Show

Fifth Third Bank Financial Center Manager discusses credit and business loans

by: Meghan Stratton
Parminder Kaur, Financial Center Manager at Fifth Third Bank, joined us today to discuss credit scores and how they can impact an entrepreneur’s ability to get a small business loan.

Credit is an agreement between the consumer and the credit agencies or lender, she said. A person’s credit ability is comprised of the ability to make payments on time, which builds trust with the lender.

For a small business loan, a lender typically asks for around two years of personal and business tax returns. Additionally, the business should exist for about 18 months to qualify, and present profit and loss statements.

