Fifth Third Bank is making digital banking advancements for small businesses

In today’s day and age, banks have made various strides in making money management more digital-friendly. Tim Spence, CEO of Fifth Third Bank, discussed how new advances in digital banking are making things easier for small business owners and their customers.

Fifth Third has made it simpler to service your bank account with advances like being able to check your account balance up to the minute on your smartphone. Spence said that he sees the future of banking technology will focus on developing software to help them live better. This includes creating personalized saving plans and automated savings deposits.

