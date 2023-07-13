Financial ratios: Tips and tricks for aspiring Certified Public Accountants

In a recent interview, we had the pleasure of speaking with Courtney Kincaid, the President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society, about the crucial topic of growing the next generation of Certified Public Accountants (CPAs). Courtney shared valuable insights into the strategies employed by the Indiana CPA Society to engage and inspire young individuals to pursue careers in the accounting profession. The Indiana CPA Society actively fosters early engagement, provides mentorship opportunities, offers internships for practical experience, and delivers comprehensive educational resources. By visiting their website at https://www.incpas.org/, individuals can learn more about the society’s initiatives and access the valuable resources they provide.

As the accounting profession continues to evolve, it is crucial to cultivate a strong pipeline of talented CPAs to meet the industry’s demands. Courtney Kincaid highlighted the importance of introducing students to the accounting profession at an early stage, allowing them to understand the impact they can make in the financial world. Through mentorship programs, the Indiana CPA Society connects experienced professionals with students and early-career accountants, providing guidance and support for their professional growth. With a commitment to continuous learning, the Indiana CPA Society offers a variety of educational resources, including webinars, workshops, conferences, and online courses, ensuring that future CPAs are equipped with the necessary skills to navigate the dynamic accounting landscape.