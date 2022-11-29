BEO Show

Flagship Pitch Anderson can help businesses in Anderson, Indiana secure capital

by: Meghan Stratton
Once you have your business off the ground, you may need access to more capital to help your business grow. Flagship Enterprise Center is a nonprofit focused on helping business owners have a positive impact on their communities. We spoke with Jennifer Hall, Executive Director of Bankable / Flagship Enterprise Center, about the program.

They recently announced their Flagship Pitch Anderson, a business competition open to for-profit business owners who want to expand their current products or services within the City of Anderson. The pitch competition will take place on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at their location on 2705 Enterprise Drive.

Businesses can register for the event here.

