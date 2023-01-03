BEO Show

Founder and CEO of Emmis Communications writes book on entrepreneurship

by: Meghan Stratton
Jeff Smulyan, Founder and CEO of Emmis Communications, has never been afraid to take a risk. As a radio station owner, he bet on sports talk radio and he has recently chronicled his adventures in broadcasting in a new book, “Never Ride a Roller Coaster Upside Down: The Ups, Downs, and Reinventions of an Entrepreneur.”

Both Smulyan’s father and grandfather were entrepreneurs, and he always wanted to start his own business. He compares life to a roller coaster and shares lessons in business in the new book, one of them being to hire and surround yourself with smart people.

