Free JPMorgan Chase Program Helps Small Business Owners

JPMorgan Chase is providing free resources and tools to business owners from marginalized communities.

Shellie Vernon, a Senior Business Consultant with JPMorgan Chase, says the Indianapolis version of the Chase for Business Coaching for Impact program has launched, and 20 business owners are already enrolled for classes this month.

Vernon says the program provides one-on-one business coaching for business owners from underserved sections of our community. It helps business owners find their goals and provides resources to achieve them.

Vernon, who says, “I love people. I love relationships,” is helping guide the program in Indianapolis, and she’s excited to watch local business owners grow. She says many business owners lack the knowledge and education to grow and scale their operations, and the program will help them take the next step.

The Chase for Business Coaching program is free, and you do not have to be a JPMorgan Chase bank customer to participate. To learn more, visit Chase.com/business.