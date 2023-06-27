Search
Getting Started: The Rainbow Chamber Connection

by: Coral Roberts
Ken Henry, President of Indy Rainbow Chamber, shares what the business is about and how they get involved in the community.

Indy Rainbow Chamber was founded in 2002 and is the only business in the state of Indiana whose sole purpose is marketing and raising awareness of our LGBTQ+ business in Indianapolis.

Some of the things they do include monthly after-hours, awards events, quarterly luncheons, and other events.

Henry says the gay and lesbian community in this country contributes almost a trillion dollars to the economy. The LGBTQ+ community is an important part of the country’s economy.

Last Friday, Indy Rainbow Chamber hosted a fashion show at FortyFive Degrees to fundraise money for the Damian Center.

Indy Rainbow Chambers wants to continue to bring members together and host events that help and support the community.

