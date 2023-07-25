An introduction to SBA Contracting with the Small Business Administration

We had the pleasure of hosting a knowledgeable and experienced guest, Sharon Harvey, who serves as the Sr. Outreach & Marketing Specialist for the Small Business Administration (SBA) in Indiana.

The discussion centered around an essential topic for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners: “An Introduction to SBA Contracting.” Sharon delved into the crucial role played by the SBA in supporting small businesses by providing contracting opportunities with the government.

Listeners gained valuable insights into the benefits of SBA contracting, the process of getting started, and the resources available on the SBA website (sba.gov). This serves as an insightful guide for those seeking to explore new opportunities for their small businesses.

This content is made possible by the Indiana Economic Development Center.