Avalanche Andretti Autosport pursues Formula E team to drive sustainability and innovation in motorsports

Avalanche Andretti Autosport, led by Vice President Marissa Andretti, made the decision to pursue the addition of a Formula E team due to the increasing importance of sustainability in motorsports. Both Formula E and Andretti Autosport recognize the significance of promoting clean energy and reducing environmental impact.

The partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) enhances Andretti’s presence in Formula E and propels Indiana’s momentum forward in the innovation and mobility spaces.

For Jake Dennis, a driver for Avalanche Andretti Formula E, competing in all-electric open-wheel racing offers an attractive platform for showcasing cutting-edge technology and pushing the boundaries of performance. Winning a Championship in Formula E this year would hold great significance for Dennis and the team.

The future of the Formula E series excites them, as it continues to drive innovation and pave the way for a sustainable future in motorsports. Kimberly Hoffman, Vice President of Experiential Marketing and Events at IEDC, explains that the partnership with Avalanche Andretti Formula E was a strategic choice to bring more technology to Indiana.

The short-term and long-term benefits of this partnership for the state are substantial, as it fast-tracks innovation and establishes Indiana as a hub for technological advancements in the automotive industry.