Celebrating XBE-certified Vendor of the Month

We’re thrilled to extend heartfelt congratulations to this month’s XBE-certified Vendor of the Month, Armando Perez, the remarkable CEO/Owner of Hoosier Security.

For Perez, security isn’t just a profession; it’s deeply personal.

Under his visionary leadership, Hoosier Security has assumed the pivotal role of managing over 50% of the city’s camera systems.

Their unwavering dedication and technical prowess have not only provided invaluable support to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) but have also played a pivotal role in the ongoing battle against crime in our community.

Armando Perez and Hoosier Security are true champions in the realm of security and equity.

We commend their outstanding contributions and commitment to a safer, more secure future for our city.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY IEDC.