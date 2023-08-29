Empowering local entrepreneurs: A conversation with Kamilah James, creator of the Circle Centre Mall Monthly Small Business Showcase

Joining us today is a remarkable entrepreneur and community leader, Kamilah James, the visionary behind the Circle Centre Mall Monthly Small Business Showcase. This event brought together more than 25 small business owners, all eager to showcase their talents and products to the local community. Kamilah, the owner of Kemet 360 Jewelry and Accessories and Café, has partnered with Circle Centre Mall to create this innovative platform that not only promotes local businesses but also offers invaluable networking and mentorship opportunities.

We had the pleasure of speaking with her during the launch of this initiative last month, and today, we’ll delve deeper into her vision and the positive impact this grassroots approach is having on small business owners in our community.

The Circle Centre Mall Monthly Small Business Showcase is a shining example of how individuals like Kamilah James are making a difference by fostering business equity and providing opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

It’s more than just an event; it’s a testament to the power of community collaboration and support. This is a conversation you won’t want to miss, as we discuss the importance of nurturing small businesses and the potential they bring to our local economy.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY IEDC