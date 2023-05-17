Honoring small businesses through impact awards; How these businesses got started

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation and the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) celebrated National Small Business Month by recognizing the best in entrepreneurship with impact awards at a ceremony last week that took place at Colts Grid Iron Hall.

The event celebrates the impact small business has on Indiana.

The honors of the ceremony included: Small business of the year, a graduate of the year, small business person of the year, and small business administration’s exporter of the year.

SBA region five administrator, Gerry Sanchez Aglipay, was in attendance for the ceremony.

She emphasized the importance of small businesses and how they have created jobs and helped build back up the nation’s economy.

National Small Business Week, April 30. – May 6. is an important week for SBA. This week is used to honor small businesses for the contributions they make.