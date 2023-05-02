Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s grant program helps small businesses expand globally

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation‘s Senior Manager of Global Trade, Roger Howard, discussed the Indiana State Trade and Export Promotion grant program, which was launched in January 2020.

The grant program is a federal state-funded program that can be used for various export-related activities, such as trade shows, trade missions, compliance testing, certification for products, website globalization, and more.

The program aims to support small businesses across the state, as they are projected to contribute significantly to economic growth and employment. The program is not limited to businesses with a specific number of employees or revenue but is based on the North American Industry Classification Code.

Howard emphasized that the program is not just for businesses that have been exporting for 50 years but also for new exporters.

The Indiana Small Business Development Center is a great resource for businesses to set an export strategy plan in place. The program is focused on engaging with international partners to elevate the Hoosier companies and explore opportunities around the world. It is not just bringing investment to Indiana but also showcasing the state’s companies to the world.

This is an excellent opportunity for small businesses in Indiana to explore and expand their export markets. The program’s resources and support are available to both new and experienced exporters, and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation is committed to working with businesses to achieve success in the global market.