Marcela Montero’s Heritage: Inspiring Indy’s Hispanic Business Community

In this week’s edition of “Business, Equity & Opportunities,” we are proud to present a heartwarming Celebrating Hispanic Heritage story featuring Marcela Montero, the dedicated director of the Indy Chamber’s Hispanic Business Council.

WISH-TV reporter Camila Fernández sat down with Montero to uncover the invaluable lessons she gleaned from her parents in Ecuador, and how this rich cultural heritage has endowed her with profound insights to fortify the Hispanic business ecosystem in Indianapolis.

Marcela Montero, a passionate advocate for the Hispanic community, traces her roots to Ecuador, where her parents instilled in her a deep sense of determination and resilience.

In this exclusive interview, Montero shares her personal journey, highlighting how her upbringing has shaped her commitment to fostering growth and opportunities for Hispanic entrepreneurs in Indianapolis.

Tune in to discover the inspiring story of a leader whose heritage serves as a guiding light for those seeking to make a meaningful impact in the world of business and equity.

SPONSORED BY IEDC.