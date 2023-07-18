Office of Minority and Women Business Development recognized as ‘Vendor of the Month’

In a recent recording, we had the pleasure of welcoming two esteemed guests to discuss the OMWBD (Office of Minority and Women Business Development) City of Indianapolis Vendor of the Month for July.

Joycelyn Wilson, the owner of Stepping Stone Therapy Center, and Andrea Brown, the Director of Operations for the Clinician Led Community Response Team, shed light on their organizations and their recognition as the Vendor of the Month. Stepping Stone Therapy Center, led by Joycelyn Wilson, is dedicated to providing high-quality therapeutic services to individuals and families.

The Clinician Led Community Response Team, under the leadership of Andrea Brown, focuses on delivering comprehensive community-based mental health and addiction services. Their exemplary work and commitment to serving the community have earned them this well-deserved recognition. To learn more about Stepping Stone Therapy Center and its valuable services, you can visit its website at https://steppingstonetc.org/.