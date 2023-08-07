Small business benefits through the SBA Development Program

Sharon Harvey, Senior Outreach & Marketing Specialist of the Small Business Administration (SBA) Indiana, highlighted the various SBA Development Programs aimed at assisting small businesses in securing federal contracts. These programs are designed to provide small businesses with opportunities to compete on a level playing field in the federal contracting landscape. Participating in these programs not only allows small businesses to secure a fair share of federal contracts but also provides them with unique benefits such as qualifying for set-aside and sole-source contracts, partnering with established contractors, receiving business mentoring, and gaining education about federal contracting processes.

The SBA offers an array of targeted programs for specific business categories, such as the Small Disadvantaged Business program, Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contract Program, and Veteran Contracting Assistance programs. These initiatives seek to promote diversity and inclusion within the federal contracting space by ensuring fair opportunities for various segments of the business community. Additionally, the 8(a) Business Development program and the SBA Mentor-Protégé program provide avenues for fostering growth and learning within the federal contracting sector. Furthermore, the HUBZone program, the 7(j) Management, and Technical Assistance program, and the Natural Resource Sales Assistance program are essential components of SBA’s comprehensive approach to equipping small businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the government contracting arena. By offering these tailored programs, the SBA contributes to the success and expansion of small businesses, enhancing their ability to compete and succeed in the federal market. For more information about these programs and how to participate, interested parties can visit the Small Business Administration’s official website at sba.gov.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY IEDC.