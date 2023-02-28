Getting Started

Spotlight on the Indiana Small Business Administration’s business development program

Danny Portee, President and CEO of Professional Management Enterprises, knows first-hand how the U.S. Small Business Administration helps enable success. Portee was named the SBA 2022 Indiana Great Lakes graduate of the year for the organization’s business development program.

The SBA helped Portee start, grow, and recover his business during the Covid-19 pandemic. He especially appreciated the class that taught him to prepare a growth plan and strategy.

To learn what the Small Business Administration can do for your business, visit their website.

This content is made possible by the Indiana Economic Development Center.