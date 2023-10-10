Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Tamika Catchings named OMWBD Vendor of the Month for October

Getting Started

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Tamika Catchings, recognized as the October OMWBD Vendor of the Month, engaged in a substantive conversation with the “Business, Equity & Opportunities” team at Tarkenton Park Tea’s Me Community Café (3967 N. Illinois St.)

During this session, Catchings, a prominent figure in the Indianapolis community, discussed her strong ties to the neighborhood and outlined her strategic plans for the future.

The team had the exclusive opportunity to sample one of her upcoming tea products, which received enthusiastic praise.

Don’t miss this chance to gain insights from this accomplished basketball icon-turned-entrepreneur. #BEOSHOW #VendorOfTheMonth

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY IEDC.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Hammond man arrested, accused of...
Indiana News /
Prosecutor blasts ‘unfounded allegations’ by...
News /
Prosecutors ask judge to take...
National News /
US declares the ousting of...
National News /
Indy Fresh Market entrepreneurs transform...
Success Stories /
Kristi Burkhart of CASY sheds...
Running Your Business Day to Day /
Kimberlee Ray of Fifth Third...
BEO Show /
Pepsi scores a big profit...
Business /