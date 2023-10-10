Tamika Catchings named OMWBD Vendor of the Month for October

Tamika Catchings, recognized as the October OMWBD Vendor of the Month, engaged in a substantive conversation with the “Business, Equity & Opportunities” team at Tarkenton Park Tea’s Me Community Café (3967 N. Illinois St.)

During this session, Catchings, a prominent figure in the Indianapolis community, discussed her strong ties to the neighborhood and outlined her strategic plans for the future.

The team had the exclusive opportunity to sample one of her upcoming tea products, which received enthusiastic praise.

Don’t miss this chance to gain insights from this accomplished basketball icon-turned-entrepreneur. #BEOSHOW #VendorOfTheMonth

