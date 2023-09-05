The RALLY – Innovation Conference and the impact on Indiana Businesses

In a recent episode of “Business, Equity & Opportunities,” the team had the privilege of sitting down with David Watkins, the Senior Vice President of Entrepreneurship & Small Business at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). IEDC, in partnership with Elevate Ventures, is at the helm of this year’s eagerly awaited Rally Innovation Conference.

During the interview, David shared his valuable insights about the event, highlighting its significance in fostering innovation and growth within Indiana’s business landscape. With a focus on promoting entrepreneurship and small businesses, the Rally Innovation Conference promises to be a game-changer, and David Watkins’ perspective sheds light on the long-range impact it holds for businesses in the state. Additionally, the podcast team had the opportunity to speak with some of the enthusiastic event attendees, capturing their high-energy perspectives and enthusiasm for the innovative ideas and opportunities presented at the conference.

Be sure to watch the full interview above for a comprehensive look into this exciting event’s potential to drive positive change within Indiana’s business ecosystem. As the state continues to nurture and support entrepreneurial endeavors, the insights gathered from both David Watkins and attendees provide a glimpse into the innovation and opportunity that defines this gathering. For more information and resources, you can visit the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s website at https://www.iedc.in.gov/.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY IEDC.