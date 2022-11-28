This local business leader helped shape many entrepreneurial careers, including Matthew Murphy III

On this week’s Getting Started segment, we hear how an iconic local business leader inspired many others to pursue entrepreneurship. Matthew Murphy III is the founder and CEO of Emboss Partners, a financial consulting firm that specializes in small and entrepreneurial businesses.
Matthew worked for local business leader Bill Mays as a financial manager for Mays Chemical. He said Mays invested his time and treasures in many entrepreneurs in the community.
