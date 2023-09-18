Visit Indy’s first black-owned plant-based burger restaurant

Kadeesha and Antoine Wiggins, the founders of Burgeezy, celebrated the grand opening of their innovative plant-based burger restaurant at Canal Walk on September 9.

Notably, Burgeezy is the first of its kind in Indianapolis, offering a menu entirely dedicated to plant-based burgers.

The restaurant’s journey includes being a part of the inaugural cohort of the Be Nimble Foundation’s Melon Ghost Kitchen Accelerator program, which empowers diverse founders in the food and beverage industry with business acceleration and digital innovation support.

Burgeezy’s participation in the program resulted in them receiving two $5,000 grants, access to Melon’s state-of-the-art kitchen space at 16Tech, business development assistance, technical support, and a significant $50,000 investment from Be Nimble Foundation’s Nile Capital fund, which greatly contributed to the successful launch of their new location.