34°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
34° Indianapolis

Governor Holcomb Reflects on Eight Years of Economic Growth in Indiana  

BEO 1-12-25 TWIB

by: Chris Wakefield
Posted: / Updated:

As Governor Eric Holcomb wraps up his second term, he reflects on Indiana’s economic accomplishments over the last eight years.

Governor Holcomb hopes Indiana residents will see the past eight years as a substantial period of economic growth. He says, “If your economy’s not growing, it makes everything harder.”

Thanks to “unprecedented” partnerships and collaboration, Governor Holcomb touted the success of completing the long-delayed I-69 expansion, adding an additional track to the South Shore Line, and the billions of investment dollars that flowed into the state during his two terms as Indiana Governor.      

Governor Holcomb also praised Indiana’s growth in the manufacturing, agriculture, biotech, and research industries. He said Indiana is in a strong position to compete with other states in the region due to its higher wages. 

While Indiana still faces challenges, Governor Holcomb is optimistic about the state’s and its economy’s future. 

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Washington Township Schools Committing $100...
BEO Show /
Local Designer Uses SBA Grant...
BEO Show /
After Name Change, Scouting America...
BEO Show /
Legislative Breakfast Brings Lawmakers Face-to-Face...
BEO Show /
Indy Biz Pass Prepares for...
BEO Show /
The Aroma Room Provides Healing...
BEO Show /
Local Bookstore Helps Community Celebrate...
BEO Show /
December Indiana Economic Update 
BEO Show /