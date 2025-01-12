Governor Holcomb Reflects on Eight Years of Economic Growth in Indiana

As Governor Eric Holcomb wraps up his second term, he reflects on Indiana’s economic accomplishments over the last eight years.

Governor Holcomb hopes Indiana residents will see the past eight years as a substantial period of economic growth. He says, “If your economy’s not growing, it makes everything harder.”

Thanks to “unprecedented” partnerships and collaboration, Governor Holcomb touted the success of completing the long-delayed I-69 expansion, adding an additional track to the South Shore Line, and the billions of investment dollars that flowed into the state during his two terms as Indiana Governor.

Governor Holcomb also praised Indiana’s growth in the manufacturing, agriculture, biotech, and research industries. He said Indiana is in a strong position to compete with other states in the region due to its higher wages.

While Indiana still faces challenges, Governor Holcomb is optimistic about the state’s and its economy’s future.